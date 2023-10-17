Apple CEO Tim Cook made a surprise visit to China amid reports of the company's declining market share in the country and the steady rise in sales of local rival Huawei. Huawei's latest Mate 60 Pro smartphone, launched just weeks before the company's iPhone 15, has been warmly received in China and seen as a victory over US sanctions.

Cook met with gamers in his city of Chengdu in the southwest of the country. He also met players of Chinese tech giant Tencent's latest game, Honour of Kings.

Also Read| Apple's iPhone 15 witness declining sales in China amid tough competition with Huawei

Cook waved and briefly interacted with customers and staff at Apple's Taikoo Li store in Chengdu. He also thanked the players who were vying for the top prize in Honour of Kings, Bloomberg reported.

In an update about the visit on Chinese social media platform Weibo, Cook wrote: “The action-packed Honor of Kings started here in Chengdu and is now a global phenomenon on the App Store. Thank you TiMi Studio Group and all the talented gamers who were competing at Apple Taikoo Li Chengdu. The energy tonight was off the charts"

In an earlier interaction with a China Daily quoted by AFP, Cook said, "The game sets a new bar. It is so popular in China and around the world… You can see that people are so passionate about the game and so excited. It's great to see."

During his visit to China in March this year, Cook had described Apple's relationship with China as "symbiotic". He also visited the Shanghai headquarters of Mihoyo, the maker of the popular Genshin Impact game.

Declining iPhone 15 sales in China:

According to Counterpoint data cited by Bloomberg, sales of the iPhone 15 are down 4.5% compared to the iPhone 14 in the 17 days since launch. The research blamed the loss of demand for the iPhone 15 on China's economy, which is still trying to recover from the Covid slump.

Meanwhile, Jefferies analyst Edison Lee is predicting a double-digit percentage drop in iPhone 15 sales compared to its predecessor.

(With inputs from Bloomberg, AFP)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!