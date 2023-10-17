Amid declining iPhone sales, Apple CEO Tim Cook visits China; praises Tencent's latest ‘Honour of Kings’ title
Apple CEO Tim Cook made a surprise visit to China amid reports of the company's declining market share in the country and the steady rise in sales of local rival Huawei. Huawei's latest Mate 60 Pro smartphone, launched just weeks before the company's iPhone 15, has been warmly received in China and seen as a victory over US sanctions.