The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput death case led to possible links about drug usage and supply in Bollywood's inner circle. Many news outlets have been posting WhatsApp messages of some popular suspects involved in the current investigation. The leaks have prompted concern among WhatsApp users regarding the privacy of their chats.

In response to the growing number of chats being leaked, WhatsApp has come up with a clarification regarding the security and privacy questions arising from the chats being played out on national television. The company claims that the chats are still end-to-end encrypted, and not even WhatsApp can access the messages.

The user can only sign up using one phone number and currently, WhatsApp can be used only on a primary device. Other than that, WhatsApp Web can also be used but the primary device needs to be connected to the internet.

With regards to the leaked messages a WhatsApp spokesperson stated, "WhatsApp protects your messages with end-to-end encryption so that only you and the person you're communicating with can read what is sent, and nobody in between can access it, not even WhatsApp. It's important to remember that people sign up on WhatsApp using only a phone number, and WhatsApp doesn't have access to your message content. WhatsApp follows guidance provided by operating system manufacturers for on-device storage and we encourage people to take advantage of all the security features provided by operating systems such as strong passwords or biometric IDs to prevent third parties from accessing content stored on the device."

