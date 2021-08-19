Now, you will be able to talk to Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Alexa. For the first time in India, Amazon has launched the voice of a celebrity in the country for its existing and new customers.

Previously, in the US, the Seattle-based firm brought the voice of American actor and producer Samuel L Jackson in 2019.

How to listen to Amitabh Bachchan's voice on Amazon Alexa?

An Alexa user needs to pay ₹149 per year to add Amitabh Bachchan's voice on their device. The users can add Amitabh Bachchan's voice by simply pressing the mic icon on the Amazon shopping app. One can also say "Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan" to purchase his voice.

Once the payment is done, users will be able to interact with the megastar's voice.

Users can use the wake word "Amit Ji" by asking, "Alexa, enable Amit Ji wake word".

Alexa users can access Bachchan's voice to listen to his poems, his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poems, motivational quotes, film dialogues, his movie songs, etc.

For instance, you can ask, "Amit Ji, Kitne aadmi the?" (famous dialogue from his blockbuster film Sholay). You can also say, “Amit Ji, will you marry me" to know what reply you get. Or you could say, “Amit ji, it’s my birthday" and he wishes you in his own unique style.

It must be noted that Amitabh Bachchan's voice will answer in both Hindi and English languages.

How to change your Alexa voice to Amitabh Bachchan's voice?

Step 1: Tell your Alexa "Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan" and listen to the follow-up instructions

Step 2: Confirm the purchase

Step 3: Say "Alexa, enable Amit ji wake word" on Echo devices to enable this feature

One can change the wake word to "Amit Ji" by going to the Amazon shopping app and visit the Alexa section in the setting tab.

Amazon started its work on the Indian celebrity voice by partnering with Amitabh Bachchan last year.

