This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
How to listen to Amitabh Bachchan's voice on Amazon Alexa?
An Alexa user needs to pay ₹149 per year to add Amitabh Bachchan's voice on their device. The users can add Amitabh Bachchan's voice by simply pressing the mic icon on the Amazon shopping app. One can also say "Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan" to purchase his voice.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Once the payment is done, users will be able to interact with the megastar's voice.
Users can use the wake word "Amit Ji" by asking, "Alexa, enable Amit Ji wake word".
Alexa users can access Bachchan's voice to listen to his poems, his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poems, motivational quotes, film dialogues, his movie songs, etc.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For instance, you can ask, "Amit Ji, Kitne aadmi the?" (famous dialogue from his blockbuster film Sholay). You can also say, “Amit Ji, will you marry me" to know what reply you get. Or you could say, “Amit ji, it’s my birthday" and he wishes you in his own unique style.