iPhone 17 Air, or iPhone 17 Slim, or whatever moniker Apple decides to go with, is now widely expected to launch alongside the vanilla iPhone 17, as well as the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max later this year in September, based on reports from notable industry insiders.

So far, we have seen a multitude of leaks, renders, and more hitting the internet, shaping our understanding of what to expect from this brand-new iPhone by Apple, which is expected to prioritise form over function.

Now, another leak has surfaced, this time in the form of a case leak, courtesy of Sonny Dickson. This case provides insights into how the iPhone 17 Air could look and also reaffirms several already leaked renders, suggesting that we now have a clearer picture of what to expect from Apple later this year.

Alleged iPhone 17 Air Case Looks Like A Pixel 9 Case The iPhone 17 Air case looks similar to a Pixel 9 case, particularly that of the Pixel 9 Pro. It features a large camera bar that now occupies the top half of the phone. The camera module is disconnected from the frame, no longer merging with it, and simply sits at the top. In fact, if someone were shown this case leak image and told it was for the Pixel 9, they might believe it.

Now, why does the case look like this? This is because the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a pill-shaped camera module on the top of the phone. It will extend from left to right on the back and will likely feature a single camera alongside a flash.

This also corroborates earlier leaks, wherein CAD renders of the phone were revealed alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 family.

Another key detail we can notice from the case is the space for the camera control button. It is highly likely that the iPhone 17 Air will feature this button, considering that even the vanilla models of the iPhone 16 have it. It wouldn’t make sense for Apple to introduce a brand-new moniker without the camera control button.

iPhone 17 Air Expected To Be The Thinnest iPhone Ever The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the thinnest iPhone ever. Reports, including those from notable industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo, suggest that the iPhone 17 Air could be around 5.5mm thick. If true, this would make it the thinnest iPhone ever, surpassing the iPhone 6 from 2014, which measured 6.9mm.