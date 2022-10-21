An uneasy use for Apple’s AirTags: Tracking a loved one with dementia6 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2022, 01:00 AM IST
Technical and ethical problems can arise when locating family members with the help of the inexpensive lost-item minders
Michelle Hirschboeck was looking for a way to keep track of her husband, Paul, who has dementia. She settled on something not intended for people: AirTags.