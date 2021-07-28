You may soon see robots taking your orders at restaurants and also serve you with great panache!

In a first, a Vijaywada-based restaurant has started contactless services by stationing robots for attending their customers.

The hotel manager Nagesh said, "It's getting a good response. We're operating two robots. It helps in contactless serving."

The robots at the restaurants are seen taking orders and even serving the guests.

"There's a facility of placing orders through the robot. It is fully automated."

