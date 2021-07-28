Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Andhra: Hotel in Vijaywada starts robot-based services for first time amid Covid. See pics

Andhra: Hotel in Vijaywada starts robot-based services for first time amid Covid. See pics

Premium
In a first, a Vijaywada-based restaurant has started contactless services
1 min read . 09:02 PM IST Livemint

  • The hotel manager said, It's getting a good response. We're operating two robots. It helps in contactless serving

You may soon see robots taking your orders at restaurants and also serve you with great panache!

You may soon see robots taking your orders at restaurants and also serve you with great panache!

In a first, a Vijaywada-based restaurant has started contactless services by stationing robots for attending their customers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In a first, a Vijaywada-based restaurant has started contactless services by stationing robots for attending their customers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The hotel manager Nagesh said, "It's getting a good response. We're operating two robots. It helps in contactless serving."

The robots at the restaurants are seen taking orders and even serving the guests.

"There's a facility of placing orders through the robot. It is fully automated."

View Full Image
In a first, a Vijaywada-based restaurant has started contactless services by stationing robots for attending their customers.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
There's a facility of placing orders through the robot. It is fully automated, the manager said
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
The robots at the restaurants are seen taking order and serving guests
Click on the image to enlarge

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!