Andhra: Hotel in Vijaywada starts robot-based services for first time amid Covid. See pics1 min read . 09:02 PM IST
- The hotel manager said, It's getting a good response. We're operating two robots. It helps in contactless serving
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
You may soon see robots taking your orders at restaurants and also serve you with great panache!
You may soon see robots taking your orders at restaurants and also serve you with great panache!
In a first, a Vijaywada-based restaurant has started contactless services by stationing robots for attending their customers.
In a first, a Vijaywada-based restaurant has started contactless services by stationing robots for attending their customers.
The hotel manager Nagesh said, "It's getting a good response. We're operating two robots. It helps in contactless serving."
The robots at the restaurants are seen taking orders and even serving the guests.
"There's a facility of placing orders through the robot. It is fully automated."
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!