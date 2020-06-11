Google on Thursday released the beta version of Android 11. The latest version of the operating system (OS), which was announced earlier this year, is now available on all Pixel smartphones.

The new OS introduces features like priority conversations, bubbles and new media controls. With priority feature, you can put certain contacts on your lock screen and allow their texts or calls or any other notification to override the do not disturb mode on your phone.

The bubbles feature allows the texting threads pop out like a bubble that floats over other apps. This feature is similar to the Facebook messenger, but is available to all the developers. The notification shade on Android will also put messages from the same app under one head now.

Google has added media controls to the quick settings menu in the latest update. Android and screenshots will now appear on the bottom left of the screen, similar to that on iPhones. You will also get to grant one-time location access to apps now, something iOS has had for a while now.

Presently, Android allows users to grant location access to apps either continuously or when they are in use. Granting a one-time location access makes it more difficult for an app to log your location data and keep track of where you go. Also, denying an app location access to an app twice prevents it from asking again now.

Android 11 also has a permission reset feature, which allows you to reset the permissions granted to apps that you haven’t opened in a while.

The new OS also brings Google’s Project Mainline to the fore. This is a system that allows companies to update important components of the system over the air without requiring manufacturers and carriers to update their module. This has been a major hurdle in increasing the speed at which Android smartphones on the market can be updated.

In fact, Chinese smartphone makers Oppo today announced that it will have a beta version of its ColorOS platform ready for users later this month. Project Mainline is specifically designed to make such OS updates faster for users.

