The Android 11 update was released in a beta version to many devices including non-Pixel OEMs. Google did mention some manufacturers who are a part of the initial rollout. Samsung, one of the most popular Android brand also seems to be working on the Android 11 update which will be the base for the upcoming OneUI 3.0.

The new beta update measures in at over 2.5GB in size and comes with the Android security patches for September 1, 2020. Currently, the beta is only available to a few users of the new Samsung Galaxy S20 series but the company is expected to provide a list devices that will get the beta update

The Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 has been seen testing and a report by XDA Developers has even provided a detailed report of the changelog. This gives us a good idea about what all features can be seen in the upcoming Samsung update.

Android 11 update brings a few changes to the home screen. The user will now be able to select widgets from the screen. The user will have to tap and hold the icon of the app for the widgets of that particular application to pop up.

Double tapping on any empty area of the home screen will turn it off. This new feature will be a part of the Motion and Gestures setting. The lock screen widgets will also get more functional enhancements. Always On Display widgets on the lock screen will also get some upgrades.

Borrowing straight from the Android 11 update is the classification of the notifications. The new applications will be clubbed under their respective sections like messaging, banking etc. The keypad settings will also be the re-organised to make it easier to access.

Samsung DeX feature that lets the user turn any screen to a desktop using the smartphone will also get support to connect to TVs wirelessly.

The new OneUI 3.0 will provide the ability to edit multiple linked contacts at one time and will also allow the user to quickly delete duplicate contacts. The storage period of the Trash bin has also been increased from 15 to 30 days.

In the camera department, the new update will improve auto-focus and auto-exposure as well as improve stabilization when taking pictures at high zoom.

