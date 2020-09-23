Home >Technology >News >Android 11 for TVs launched: New features that are coming to your smart TVs
For app developers, testing on the TV will be made easier
For app developers, testing on the TV will be made easier

Android 11 for TVs launched: New features that are coming to your smart TVs

Updated: 23 Sep 2020, 06:05 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • Android 11 on Android TV introduces performance and privacy improvements, new features tailored for the TV, and updated developer tools
  • Android TV OEM partners will be launching and upgrading devices to Android 11 over the coming months

Just weeks after Google announced the launch of Android 11 for smartphones, the company is all set to do the same for other form factors as well. The company has announced the launch of Android 11 for TVs. The company, in a blog announced the new launch. The new update will not only get security enhancements but also a few new features.

According to the company’s official blog, Android TV OEM partners will be launching and upgrading devices to Android 11 over the coming months.

According to Google, Android 11 on Android TV introduces performance and privacy improvements, new features tailored for the TV, and updated developer tools. Few of the features were announced during the 11WeeksOfAndroid event.

With Android 11, performance improvements, like enhanced memory management, and privacy features, like one-time permissions, are introduced to make sure TV devices work quickly and securely.

The new Android 11 will bring support for Auto Low Latency Mode, and low latency media decoding, along with a new Tuner Framework with updated Media CAS support and extensions to the HAL implementation of HDMI CEC.

The Android 11 update for SmartTVs will give greater control over TV functions. The update introduces extended gamepad support, silent boot mode for system updates, inactivity prompts, and OEM configurable wake keys.

For app developers, testing on the TV will be made easier. The test harness mode on Android TV and Play Store support in the Android TV Emulator help inspect apps they are developed.

To help test Android TV app implementations for the next generation of devices, Android 11 will be available as a system update to ADT-3 devices.

