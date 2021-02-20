Android 12 First Preview: From notifications to gestures, here's what's new

Notification UI updates: Android 12 will introduced refreshed notification designs to make them more modern, easier to use, and more functional. In the first preview, users will notice changes from the drawer and controls to the templates. Google will also optimize transitions and animations across the system to make them more smooth. As part of the updates, for apps targeting Android 12 the developers are decorating notifications with custom content with icon and expand affordances to match all other notifications Additionally, notifications will be faster, more responsive.