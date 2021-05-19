During the ongoing Google I/O 2021 event, the tech giant has revealed some major changes in the upcoming Android update. The new Android 12, unlike most previous updates, will be marking a departure from the previous versions in terms of aesthetics. Additionally, the company is adding more privacy features. .

The Android 12 beta version gets a visual overhaul compared to the previous few updates. In an official statement the company said, “Android 12 includes the biggest design change in Android's history. We rethought the entire experience, from the colors to the shapes, light and motion. The result is that Android 12 is more expressive, dynamic and personal than ever before."

Users will be able to completely personalize their phone with a custom color palette and redesigned widgets. When the user chooses a wallpaper, the system automatically determines which colors are dominant, which ones are complementary. It then applies those colors across the entire OS: the notification shade, the lock screen, the volume controls, new widgets and much more.

The company has introduced a new notification shade with much bigger icons and the much more spaced out notifications. The Quick Settings space, Google claims, has been rebuilt to include Google Pay and Home Controls, while still allowing for customization.

Google claims that their Android devices are now faster and more responsive with better power efficiency. The company claimed to have achieved this by reducing the CPU time needed for core system services by up to 22% and reducing the use of big cores by the system server by up to 15%.

In terms of privacy, the new Privacy Dashboard offers a single view into permissions settings as well as what data is being accessed, how often and by which apps. It also lets the user easily revoke app permissions right from the dashboard.

The company aims to provide the user with more control over the information they are providing to applications. Google has introduced approximate location permissions, which gives apps the user’s approximate location instead of a precise one. Google has announced that Pixel users can get the new Android 12 beta.

Other than Android 12, Google has announced changes in Workspace, Maps, Photos, Search among others to provide additional features as well as to ramp up privacy. The Google I/O will continue till 20 May and readers can stay tuned for more information.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.