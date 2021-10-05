Google has released the for next version of Android and it will be available on Pixel devices in the coming weeks. In a recent blog post, the tech major said it is pushing the source for Android 12 on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and officially releasing the latest version of Android.

“Keep an eye out for Android 12 coming to a device near you starting with Pixel in the next few weeks and Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi devices later this year," said Android Vice President of Engineering Dave Burke in a recent blog post.

Android 12 will be dicussed in detail during the Android Dev Summit scheduled on October 27 and 28, Burke further wrote.

The biggest change with the new version of Android is the Material You design language, which will help developers build more personalised apps, the blog post said. App widgets have also been refreshed “to make them more useful, beautiful, and discoverable," the blog post said.

Android 12 will bring new notification designs, stretch overscroll for all scrolling containers and splash screens for all apps. Apps can customise the splash screen to meet their unique branding needs, the blog post read.

Th new version of Android will be made more efficient by reducing CPU time used by core system services by 22 per cent and the use of big cores cut down by 15 per cent.

Android 12 will also bring a new privacy dashboard to give users better visibility when an app accesses microphone, camera, and location data. With the new update, user will also have more control over their location data.

The latest iteration of Android also includes rounded screens for apps, rich content editing tools, new transcoding video codecs and image formats, and new camera effects.

With Game Mode APIs, game developers can react to the players' performance profile selection for their games. ‘Play as you download’ will allow game assets to be fetched in the background during install, getting players into gameplay faster.

