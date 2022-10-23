Android 13 Go edition: New features coming to these entry-level phones

Google recently announced Android 13 Go edition, built for low-end smartphones. In addition to the new features that are tailored to the needs of Go users, this update also brings some of key Android 13 features like Notification Permissions, App Language Preferences and more. Announcing in a blog post, the technology giant said that new devices running Android 13 (Go edition) should arrive in 2023.
Google recently announced Android 13 Go edition, built for low-end smartphones. In addition to the new features that are tailored to the needs of Go users, this update also brings some of key Android 13 features like Notification Permissions, App Language Preferences and more. Announcing in a blog post, the technology giant said that new devices running Android 13 (Go edition) should arrive in 2023.
For the unversed, Google first introduced the Go edition five years ago in 2017. There are now over 250 million monthly active devices powered by Android Go, says Google.
For the unversed, Google first introduced the Go edition five years ago in 2017. There are now over 250 million monthly active devices powered by Android Go, says Google.
Android 13 Go edition new features
Google has introduced some first-ever additions with the new Go edition software. The new release brings Material You to Android Go for the first time. This means that the entry-level Android phone owners will be able to customize their phone’s colour scheme to coordinate with the wallpaper. “When you set your wallpaper image, you’ll see four corresponding color schemes to choose from", the blog post states.
Android 13 Go edition new features
Google has introduced some first-ever additions with the new Go edition software. The new release brings Material You to Android Go for the first time. This means that the entry-level Android phone owners will be able to customize their phone’s colour scheme to coordinate with the wallpaper. “When you set your wallpaper image, you’ll see four corresponding color schemes to choose from", the blog post states.
Additionally, users will be able to add dynamic colouring to their phone’s home screen. Android (Go edition) has built-in intelligence that helps you get more from your phone. The Android 13 Go edition release brings the Discover feature to entry-level phones, allowing users to swipe right from the home screen to see a curated list of articles and other content.
Additionally, users will be able to add dynamic colouring to their phone’s home screen. Android (Go edition) has built-in intelligence that helps you get more from your phone. The Android 13 Go edition release brings the Discover feature to entry-level phones, allowing users to swipe right from the home screen to see a curated list of articles and other content.
Google has added a significant method to keep Android Go running devices up-to-date. It has added the Google Play System Updates to the latest mini software which helps ensure devices can regularly receive important software updates, outside of the major Android release. This will make the delivery of critical updates quick and simple without compromising storage availability on the device.