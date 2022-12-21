Software giant Microsoft is releasing support for Android 13 in beta on the Windows System for Android (WSA) for Windows 11. The announcement was made by Microsoft via a GitHub post. “Today we are shipping an update for Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 to members of the Windows Subsystem for Android Preview Program. This update (2211.40000.7.0) will update WSA to Android 13 and includes general reliability and performance fixes", the company said in the post.

Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) is an Android emulator that was released based on Android 12 operating system. With the latest update, Windows 11 users will be able to run Android applications on their laptops and computers. Do note that it is currently being tested in beta channel to members of the Windows Subsystem for Android Preview Program. A Android Police report says that one must be a Windows Insider to run the stable WSA version, and a WSA Preview member to run this latest Android 13 beta.

Microsoft has also partnered with Amazon to bring Amazon App Store on WSA. Microsoft says that along with support for Android 12 on Windows 11, the 2211.40000.7.0 update brings nine major changes. These include

- Windows subsystem for Android updated to Android 13

- Added a new command that shuts down WSA for automation

- Improvements in boot performance (50%, P10 case)

-Improvements to mouse click input

- Improvements in clipboard stability

- Improvements to application resizing

- Upgraded to Intel bridge technology for Android 13

- Reliability improvements to media files opening in Windows

- Jumplist entries for applications supporting app shortcuts

In another news, Microsoft recently revamped its Skype with enhanced loading experience, new illustrations and animated emoticons. The company has brought new performance developments and fixed bugs for a better user experience. "The theme colours have been updated from last year's release and we've added additional colour options so you can choose your very own favourite colour on light and dark theme for Skype. These beautiful new vibrant colours can now be seen more prominently throughout the product," said Microsoft in a blogpost.