Android 13 is coming to Windows 11: What we know so far. Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 07:05 PM IST
- With the latest update, Windows 11 users will be able to run Android applications on their laptops and computers
Software giant Microsoft is releasing support for Android 13 in beta on the Windows System for Android (WSA) for Windows 11. The announcement was made by Microsoft via a GitHub post. “Today we are shipping an update for Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 to members of the Windows Subsystem for Android Preview Program. This update (2211.40000.7.0) will update WSA to Android 13 and includes general reliability and performance fixes", the company said in the post.