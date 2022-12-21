Android 13 is coming to Windows 11: What we know so far

In another news, Microsoft recently revamped its Skype with enhanced loading experience, new illustrations and animated emoticons. The company has brought new performance developments and fixed bugs for a better user experience. "The theme colours have been updated from last year's release and we've added additional colour options so you can choose your very own favourite colour on light and dark theme for Skype. These beautiful new vibrant colours can now be seen more prominently throughout the product," said Microsoft in a blogpost.