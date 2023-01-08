Android 14 may bring changes to the share menu: Details

In another news, Google has launched the new Material You design for the Nearby Share app on the Android devices. This update will be available on all Android devices and the latest December Google Play System update shall introduce Material You tweaks for Nearby Share. The new Material You comes with visual changes to the main UI users connect with on the Nearby Share app. Moreover, there will be a new wave animation that will run from left to right when the application will connect with Looking for nearby devices. It will also display the bigger text placed at front and centre.