Android 14 to offer satellite connectivity: Details1 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 02:10 PM IST
- Satellite connectivity offers direct connectivity between smartphones and satellites, thus eliminating the need for network towers
Listen to this article
Google’s Android next operating system will offer satellite connectivity. Google's Senior Vice President of Platforms and Ecosystems Hiroshi Lockheimer has revealed on microblogging site Twitter. In his tweet, Lockheimer said that the company is ‘designing for satellites’ along with supporting other partners in enabling the new connectivity technology in next version of Android.