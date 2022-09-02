Android 14 to offer satellite connectivity: Details

Apple iPhone 14 series is also rumoured to come with satellite connectivity. The feature was first rumoured to come with iPhone 13. A Bloomberg report recently said that the feature will allow users to connect to mobile networks in remote areas, enabling them to send texts in emergency situations. They will also be able to report emergencies in areas where there is no cellular coverage using their iPhone. According to a reliable industry expert, Apple may partner with Globalstar for the feature on the upcoming ‌iPhone‌.