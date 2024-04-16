Android 15 Beta 1 update out ahead of Google I/O 2024: Eligible devices and how to download
Google unveils Android 15 Beta 1, offering a glimpse into upcoming features. Limited to Pixel devices, users can enroll via Google's Beta Program. New features include full-screen app adaptation, app archive management, improved accessibility, and enhanced security settings.
Google has unveiled the inaugural public beta of Android 15, offering a sneak peek into the forthcoming enhancements and features of its mobile operating system. Following two developer previews, this beta rollout showcases a variety of fresh attributes and refinements, providing users with an early glimpse into Google's plans for the next Android iteration.