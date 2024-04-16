Google unveils Android 15 Beta 1, offering a glimpse into upcoming features. Limited to Pixel devices, users can enroll via Google's Beta Program. New features include full-screen app adaptation, app archive management, improved accessibility, and enhanced security settings.

Google has unveiled the inaugural public beta of Android 15, offering a sneak peek into the forthcoming enhancements and features of its mobile operating system. Following two developer previews, this beta rollout showcases a variety of fresh attributes and refinements, providing users with an early glimpse into Google's plans for the next Android iteration.

While the full reveal of Android 15 is slated for Google's esteemed developer conference, Google I/O, set to take place in May, the beta launch provides enthusiasts with a preview of what's to come and an opportunity to experience the latest features ahead of time.

As of now, only Google Pixel devices are eligible for participation in the official Android Beta program, including the Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, and Pixel 8 series.

To access Android 15 Beta 1:

Visit google.com/android/beta.

Enroll in the Android Beta Program.

Navigate to Settings > System > System Update.

Select Download and Install for Android 15 Beta.

Await the over-the-air update notification for Android 15 Beta 1. It is essential to understand that Android 15 Beta 1 is an early version of the software, which may exhibit instability and contain bugs. Installation may lead to performance issues, app crashes, and potential data loss. Users are advised to proceed with caution and backup their data before installation to mitigate any risks associated with beta software.

As per India Today, the Android 15 Beta 1 introduces several noteworthy features, including:

Full-Screen App Adaptation: It will ensure that apps smoothly expand to occupy the entire display.

App Archive Management: Allowing users to archive and retrieve seldom-used apps, conserving storage space and enhancing device management.

Braille Display Compatibility: Improving accessibility for visually impaired users with enhanced Braille display support.

Cellular Network Security Settings: Providing users with detailed control over encryption and network security alerts.

Wi-Fi Connection Privacy: It will enhance the user privacy by helping them control device identification on the Wi-Fi networks.

Preferred Wallet Selection: Streamlining the payment process by allowing users to designate a default wallet app.

Exclusive Pixel Weather Widgets: Introducing new weather widgets for Pixel phone owners, enhancing the weather update experience.

