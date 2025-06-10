Android 16 begins rollout on 11 June: Eligible devices and what to expect

Google is set to begin the phased rollout of its latest mobile operating system, Android 16, on Wednesday, 11 June. The update will initially be available to select Pixel devices as an over-the-air (OTA) software update, with broader availability expected in the coming weeks. Unlike previous years, the tech giant is introducing the stable version of Android 16 earlier than usual, hinting at a renewed focus on improving its release cycle.

Although the update marks the official launch of Android 16, most of its headline features — including a redesigned interface and advanced battery health tools — will not be part of the initial version and are scheduled to arrive later through the Android 16 QPR1 (Quarterly Platform Release 1) update.

Phased Rollout and Time Zones The announcement was confirmed by the official Android Developers account on social media platform X. While Google has confirmed the 11 June release date, no specific rollout time has been disclosed. As with previous Android releases, the update is expected to reach users in stages depending on region and device eligibility, due to global time zone variations.

Which Phones Will Get Android 16? The update is being rolled out first to compatible Pixel smartphones. Google’s own devices are usually the first to receive Android updates, with other brands pushing the update later after integrating their respective user interfaces or skins.

Confirmed devices expected to receive the update include:

Google Pixel Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a

Pixel 7, 7 Pro

Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 8a

Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 9a Samsung S Series: Galaxy S22, S23, S24, S25

Z Series: Fold 4/5/6, Flip 4/5/6

A Series: A24–A26, A34–A36, A54–A56, A73

M Series: M34–M36, M54–M56

F Series: F34, F54, F55 Xiaomi Xiaomi 13, 14, 15

Redmi 12, 13

Redmi Note 13, 14

Redmi K70 OnePlus OnePlus 11, 12, 13

Nord 3, Nord CE 4, Nord CE 4 Lite Motorola Edge 40, 50, 60

Razr 50, 60

G45, G85 What to Expect from Android 16 While the initial update may not bring sweeping changes, significant enhancements are expected in the coming months with the QPR1 update. One of the standout upgrades could be the Material 3 Expressive interface — a refined take on Google’s dynamic design language. This new version will likely feature adaptive colours, smoother animations, and enhanced haptic feedback, offering a more intuitive and responsive user experience.

Quick Settings will likely see a design refresh. The brightness slider could be reimagined with a rectangular shape, and tiles may be resized and grouped into categories. A new reset option for quick toggles is believed to be in development.