Android 16 Beta 4.1 vs Beta 4: Key fixes and performance enhancements you should know

Google has rolled out Android 16 Beta 4.1 to developers and testers, offering a series of bug fixes and system improvements aimed at enhancing overall device performance. The update, which is now available for select Pixel devices, builds on the second major platform stability release. This means all app-facing behaviours and developer APIs are final and will appear in the public release of Android 16 without further changes.

One of the most notable fixes in this update addresses inconsistent haptic feedback that users experienced during common actions such as opening the app drawer, typing on the keyboard, or using the back gesture. This issue had led to a diminished tactile response and impacted the fluidity of user interaction, which has now been resolved.

The update also corrects a bug that disrupted 4K video recording when using the 4x telephoto zoom. According to reports, the camera app would unexpectedly stop recording a few seconds into a 4K 30fps session. With this fix, users can expect improved stability when capturing high-resolution footage.

Another issue that has been addressed involves the Pixel Weather app, where the radar map would occasionally disappear. Additionally, a visual glitch causing a black navigation bar to appear during screen transitions has been fixed, leading to a more consistent interface experience. The update also resolves a crash bug in the Google app, which occurred when users attempted to load certain websites.

Importantly, the update tackles a significant battery drain issue that had been widely reported. This problem, categorised as “high” impact, caused devices to lose battery power rapidly. With Beta 4.1, Google claims the battery performance on affected Pixel models should now improve noticeably.

Android 16 Beta 4.1 is available for a wide range of Pixel devices, including the Pixel 9 series, Pixel 9a, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 series, the Pixel Fold, and the Pixel Tablet. Devices enrolled in Google’s beta programme should automatically receive the update over-the-air, although rollout is happening in phases and may take a few days to reach all users. Those wishing to check manually can do so by navigating toSettings > System > Software update > System update > Check for updates.

