Android 16 leak reveals major visual redesign: New icons, animations and quick settings revamp tipped

Google’s forthcoming Android 16 update could introduce one of the most significant visual redesigns in recent years, according to newly surfaced details from a leaked beta version. The update, which is expected to roll out by June, may bring sweeping changes to the interface, including revamped notifications, Quick Settings, and status bar icons.

A report byAndroid Authority reveals that Android 16 Beta 4 contains several hidden design upgrades, though they are yet to be activated. Among the key enhancements is a refreshed status bar, with redesigned icons for Wi-Fi, mobile data, airplane mode, and battery. The Wi-Fi and mobile data indicators have reportedly been separated into distinct segments, while the icons for 5G and airplane mode appear noticeably bolder.

Expected Android 16 features: What all to expect The battery icon is also receiving a makeover, featuring a more vivid appearance. It is said to display a green background when charging and switch to red to signal a low battery. Additionally, the clock on the status bar is expected to use a larger and bolder font for improved readability.

Google’s Quick Settings panel is set for a notable revamp as well. The update could introduce resizable tiles, streamlined one-tap toggles for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and a more organised tile editor, allowing users to easily add or remove tiles with a single tap. A redesigned brightness slider, expandable tiles marked with downward arrows, and a new segmented Wi-Fi icon are also reportedly on the way.

In terms of aesthetics, the Quick Settings menu is tipped to adopt a blurred background—a visual effect that may extend to other areas of the system, such as the app drawer in Pixel Launcher, the multitasking view, and the PIN entry screen. The lock screen is said to be receiving layout adjustments, with date and weather details positioned for a cleaner look, and contextual information placed at the top when no notifications are present.

Other reported interface tweaks include a compact notification shelf, a redesigned volume slider, updates to the PIN entry page, and a new media output switcher. The Settings app is expected to align with Google’s latest Material 3 Expressive design guidelines, while the Pixel Launcher may soon offer custom icon shape options.

Beyond visual updates, Google is also reportedly working on adding more fluid animations throughout the system. The report highlights new physics-based animations for dismissing notifications—partially swiped notifications may now bounce back if released before being dismissed. Similarly, a subtle ‘jiggle’ effect could be introduced in the recent apps menu when a user begins swiping a task but lets go before completing the action.

Additional animation tweaks are said to include a waveform icon within the volume indicator when audio is playing, a tap animation for the clock, and a brief animation triggered when holding down the power button.