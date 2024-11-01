Android 16 release date confirmed by Google: Find out when you’ll get the update
Android 16 is set for a major release in Q2 2025, deviating from Google's typical schedule. This adjustment aims to align better with device launches, enabling more timely updates for a wider range of Android devices.
Google has just confirmed the speculations that Android 16 will indeed be rolled out earlier than the usual release cycle adopted by the company. The Mountainview California based company said that the latest update will help drive innovation in apps and devices with higher stability and polish.