Android 16 update frustrates users with bizzare notification bug, Google promises a fix

The Android 16 update has introduced a notification sound issue for Pixel users, where sounds fail to play if a notification is already in the shade. Google has acknowledged the problem and stated a fix will be included in the next update.

Aman Gupta
Published1 Sep 2025, 08:11 PM IST
Android 16 udpate has brought a bizzare bug that mutes notification of users
Android 16 udpate has brought a bizzare bug that mutes notification of users(Google)

Google released the Android 16 update in June with a number of new features, including Live Updates and Auracast audio sharing and a phased rollout of Material 3 Expressive design. However, the new update has also brought with it a fresh problem that is now troubling many Pixel users.

You may be interested in

Google Pixel 6A

Google Pixel 6A

  • CheckCharcoal
  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage

₹27999

Check Details

Discount

9% OFF

Realme 15 5G

Realme 15 5G

  • CheckFlowing Silver
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
Amazon

₹27399

₹29999

Get This

Discount

9% OFF

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 5

  • CheckBlue
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹31999

₹34999

Get This

Google Pixel 7A

Google Pixel 7A

  • CheckCharcoal
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage

₹43999

Check Details

Discount

11% OFF

Vivo V60 5G

Vivo V60 5G

  • CheckMist Grey
  • Check8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
  • Check128GB / 256GB / 512GB Storage
Amazon

₹38999

₹43999

Get This

Discount

28% OFF

Realme 15 Pro 5G

Realme 15 Pro 5G

  • CheckFlowing Silver
  • Check8GB/12GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB/512GB Storage
Amazon

₹35799

₹49999

Get This

Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G

Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G

  • CheckObsidian
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage

₹65999

Check Details

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE

  • CheckYellow Glow
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB Storage
Amazon

₹65999

Get This

Discount

5% OFF

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • CheckBlack Velvet
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage
Amazon

₹54999

₹57999

Get This

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

  • CheckPorcelain
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

₹124999

Check Details

Discount

9% OFF

Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5

  • CheckTitanium
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹144990

₹159999

Get This

Discount

9% OFF

Vivo X Fold 5G

Vivo X Fold 5G

  • CheckWhite
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹144990

₹159999

Get This

Find more mobilesArrow Icon
Also Read | Days before iPhone 17 launch, Apple moves these iPhone models to Vintage list

The issue was pointed out by a user on Google’s Issue Tracker, first reported by Android Authority. As per the user, there is a problematic notification issue in Android 16 where the new OS does not play any sound when receiving a notification. This issue, as per the user, only occurs when there is a notification already in the notification shade.

The user states that their phone does not ring in such instances, even when the volume is set to maximum and the Do Not Disturb (DND) overrides are enabled.

“When testing notifications, we realized that subsequent notifications are not playing any sounds, even when volume has been set to the MAX volume, as well as Do-Not-Disturb override permissions are granted (although this issue exists both when DND mode is on and off),” wrote the user.

Also Read | Meta is cosidering using OpenAI or Gogle models across its social media apps

“Upon dismissing the notifications, the next notification WILL play a sound,” they added.

Several other users in the comment section reported facing similar issues with their Pixel devices, including owners of the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and even the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Google promises fix for notification issue:

Thankfully, Google has not only acknowledged the problem but stated that it has been fixed internally and will be included with the next update.

“Thanks for reporting this issue. It's fixed internally and will be included in the next quarterly release,” the company wrote in response to the user.

It's worth noting that users as late as August 28th report that the issue has not been fixed and the promised patch was not rolled out with the August 2025 update.

One user, while confirming that a fix hasn't been rolled out with the August update in a post on Reddit, wrote, “Android 16 has a bug where notification cooldown appears to be active despite it being turned off in the settings. This is causing people to miss notifications and they might not even know it's happening. This started with the release of Android 16 and the August update hasn't fixed it.”

Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsAndroid 16 update frustrates users with bizzare notification bug, Google promises a fix
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.