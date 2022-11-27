Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Android Auto receives dark mode and new design update

Android Auto receives dark mode and new design update

1 min read . 02:56 PM ISTLivemint
Android Auto gets dark mode.

  • this latest update in Android Auto is a part of the latest Android Auto 7.5 update and it will roll out to all users gradually. This means that the update will roll out for all users soon, suggests the report. In terms of changes, the Android Auto settings page displays complete Material You overhaul.

Android Auto will soon get its significant in-car IP redesign update, as per a report. It is believed that the company updated the design of the Android Auto settings page on mobile handsets. Recently, 9to5Google has reported that Google is rolling out a new Material You redesign for the Android Auto. Moreover, with the new update, the Settings page also gets Dark mode.

Speaking of the new design, this latest update in Android Auto is a part of the latest Android Auto 7.5 update and it will roll out to all users gradually. This means that the update will roll out for all users soon, suggests the report.

In terms of changes, the Android Auto settings page displays complete Material You overhaul. This means that the interface appears similar to other apps and settings. Besides this, the app also supports Material You theming for accent colours along with dark and light themes.

Moreover, the update brings a change in button placement and the overall structure of the design. It looks more organised and in line with other applications.

To recall, Google also introduced the first public beta of the Android Auto Coolwalk update. The update provides the first glimpse at the new in-car UI which the technology giant showcased at the Google I/O keynote.

Meanwhile, Google’s Cloud division has formed a partnership with homegrown gaming startup SuperGaming.

As part of the tie-up, SuperGaming’s game engine, SuperPlatform, will be available for developers using Google Cloud to build, host and distribute their games.

The move comes two years after an initial partnership between SuperGaming and Google in 2020, which saw the Pune-based firm move its on-cloud resources from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to Google Cloud.

Developers will not be restricted to using only Google Cloud if they use SuperGaming’s resources, but Google’s service would be the ‘preferred’ platform, the companies said in a joint statement. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

SuperGaming’s game engine, SuperPlatform, is presently used by Japanese developer, Namco, for the popular Pac-Man games on mobile devices. The startup, which raised $5.5 million in April last year, is also using its engine to build a homegrown battle royale title, Indus Royale.

