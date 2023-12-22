Android could finally bring the iOS-style battery health indicator, which has been teased in an upcoming Pixel release and may become more refined as time goes on. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While iPhone users have long had the ability to check their battery health statistics from the Settings app, Android users usually need a third-party app or enter special commands to check their battery health, reports The Verge.

However, the Android operating system starts collecting many battery-related statistics from the first boot, while third-party apps can only start collecting data if they are installed months or years after the device was first set up, according to the Android Authority report.

What's in store with new updates? The Android Authority report notes that Google introduced a new "Battery Information" page in Settings with the Pixel Feature Drop for December 2023. However, the new page doesn't yet reflect the health of the battery, and instead only shows the date of manufacture and the battery cycle count.

However, the report did not mention that Google is planning to add other battery health-related statistics with Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2. The new beta update is expected to bring a new 'Battery Health' page, which will show information such as the 'estimated percentage of charge the battery can currently hold compared to when it was new'.

The report also notes that the Settings app could also start showing users 'tips' when their battery capacity is getting degraded, so that users don't have to manually check the battery health page.

Google also appears to be working on tracking more battery-related information, such as past battery status and serial number. The report notes that Android may start to show in the OS whether the original battery has been replaced or not.

