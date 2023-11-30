Android flagships can soon adopt THIS Apple camera technology: Ming-Chi Kuo
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the incorporation of glass-plastic hybrid lenses in the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Huawei P70 Art will be pivotal, potentially displacing the use of lower-quality wafer-level glass.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently shared insights in a research note about the groundbreaking hybrid glass-plastic lenses incorporated in Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max. This cutting-edge lens technology, known as 1G3P for its one part glass and three parts plastic composition, stands out in the tetraprism periscope camera, delivering an impressive 5x optical zoom capability.