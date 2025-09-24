Android PC is coming: Google confirms new project as Qualcomm CEO calls it ‘incredible’

Google has confirmed that it is working on an Android powered PC and the Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon says he has seen a version of that device and “can’t wait to have one.”

Google’s head of platforms and devices, Rick Osterloh while confirming the existence of Android PC during an interaction with Amon said, “In the past, we’ve always had very different systems between what we’re building on PCs and what we’re building on smartphones, and we’ve embarked on a project to combine that. We are building together a common technical foundation for our products on PCs and desktop computing systems.”

“I think this is another way that we can leverage all of the great work we're doing together on our AI stack, our full stack, bringing Gemini models, bringing the assistant, bringing all of our application and developer community into the PC domain.... And I think this is another way in which Android is going to be able to serve everyone in every computing category.” Osterloh added

Meanwhile, Amon added, “I’ve seen it, it is incredible. It delivers on the vision of convergence of mobile and PC. I can’t wait to have one.”

Google has earlier announced its plans to merge ChromeOS and Android into a single, unified platform in order to create a more seamless experience across devices. The Android PC project could be one of the goals that the company would have wanted to achieve with those ambitions.