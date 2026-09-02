September 2026 Android drop: 5 features for making life easier - Remember where you put things, ease motion sickness

Google has rolled out its September Android Drop with new features aimed at making everyday tasks easier. The update brings enhancements to Gemini, Find Hub, Google Messages and Android accessibility features on supported devices.

The biggest additions include a new Gemini feature that can remember where users leave important items, Motion Assist to help reduce motion sickness, and Guided Vision for blind and low-vision users. Google Messages is also getting new collaboration and personalisation options.

Gemini can remember where you put things One of the most useful additions to Gemini and Find Hub allows users to tell Gemini where they have stored important items such as passports, spare keys and other belongings.

For example, users can say, “Remember in Find Hub that I put my passport in my bedroom drawer.” They can also attach a photo to help provide additional context.

Later, users can ask Gemini where it stored the item, and the information appears in the remembered items section of Find Hub.

Google says the feature will roll out to devices running Android 16 and later in countries where Gemini and Find Hub are available.

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Motion Assist aims to reduce motion sickness Android 17 is also getting Motion Assist as part of the September Android Drop. The feature displays a series of soft bubbles across the screen that track the vehicle's movement.

According to Google, Motion Assist is designed to reduce the mismatch between what a person sees and what their body feels, which can contribute to motion sickness.

Users can enable the feature automatically or add it to Quick Settings. The bubble's shape, colour and transparency can also be customised.

Gemini Live gets guided vision Google is also adding more accessibility features to Google Gemini, including guided vision. The feature enables users to share their camera with Gemini Live and hear a description of the environment.

Google says the technology behind guided vision was built for people who are blind or have low vision. It can assist the user in reading small text, identifying objects, or navigating visual information. Voice control can also instruct the user to move the camera if an object is hard to see. The feature is coming to Android 9 and newer phones in countries where Gemini is available.

Google Keep comes to Google Messages Google Keep is adding a new collaboration feature to Google Messages. Shared lists and notes can be created or edited within the context of a conversation.

Google reports that it can be helpful for grocery shopping lists, travel planning and other group jobs. The rollout has started through Google Messages.