Google says Pixel 10 Pro leads iPhone 17 in protection as Android users report 58% fewer scam messages

Tech giant Google has compared Android and iOS, revealing that Android users are significantly less likely to encounter scam messages and calls. In a blog post published on October 30, the American tech firm highlighted the findings of its latest report on mobile scam protection, which was released to mark the close of Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

Google intercepts over 10 billion malicious calls and messages every month According to Google, fraudsters have exploited advanced AI tools over the past year to create more convincing scams, contributing to over $400 billion in global losses.

To counter this, Android uses Google’s artificial intelligence to build proactive, multi-layered defences that can identify and block potential scams before they reach users. The company stated that its systems intercept over 10 billion suspected malicious calls and messages every month, while ongoing safety checks have recently blocked 100 million suspicious numbers from using RCS (Rich Communication Services).

Survey finds Android users more confident in scam protection than iOS A joint survey by Google and YouGov of 5,000 smartphone users in the US, India, and Brazil found Android users were 58% more likely than iOS users to say they had not received any scam texts in the week prior to the survey.

The advantage was even more pronounced for Pixel owners, who were 96% more likely than iPhone users to report zero scam texts. Conversely, iPhone owners were 65% more likely than Android users to report receiving three or more scam texts in a week and 136% more likely when compared directly with Pixel users.

When it came to user confidence, Android users were 20% more likely than iOS users to describe their device’s scam protection as “very effective” or “extremely effective.” iPhone users, meanwhile, were 150% more likely to rate their device as “not effective at all.”

Experts highlight Pixel 10 Pro leads in scam defence Independent evaluations by Counterpoint Research and Leviathan Security Group backed Google’s claims. Counterpoint found that Android devices, including those from Samsung, Motorola, and Pixel, offered AI-powered protections across ten key categories, compared to just two on iOS.

In a separate funded study, Leviathan Security compared the Pixel 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Moto Razr+ 2025, and iPhone 17, concluding that Android smartphones delivered the highest level of default scam and fraud protection. Pixel 10 Pro, in particular, was commended for its call screening, scam detection, and real-time scam warning authentication features.

Google reveals how Android keeps users safe Google detailed several AI-driven systems that underpin Android’s scam protection:

Google Messages filters known spam, blocks suspicious links, and uses on-device AI to detect complex scams such as “pig butchering.”

Phone by Google blocks known spam calls and can answer calls on behalf of users to detect fraudsters using Call Screen.