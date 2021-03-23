Android users affected by random app crashes without warning. Here’s why

Though Samsung Galaxy smartphone owners have been disproportionately affected by this new issue, it seems the solution to the problem lies with Google

Android users all across the world are facing crashes while using applications. The crashes are not only limited to a few applications but are occurring to those that use a specific feature of the Android ecosystem. Users have reported that applications stop working at random. A majority of the users complaining about the issue are using Samsung smartphones, with the exception of a few other manufacturers like Motorola, OnePlus and even Pixel smartphones, according to a report by Android Police.

Though Samsung Galaxy smartphone owners have been disproportionately affected by this new issue, it seems the solution to the problem lies with Google. According to a report by 9to5Google, a spokesperson from the search giant has confirmed that they are working on a solution.

The Google spokesperson stated, “We are aware of an issue with WebView causing some apps on Android to crash. We are currently working to fully validate the scope and a fix is in progress." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The issue seems to lie with a tool called Android System Webview. This tool is used by Android applications to open web pages on Chrome without leaving the application. The apps use it for critical tasks such as providing secure logins and links of set of information that is not available on the application.

While Google is still working on a solution, Samsung has revealed that users can simply uninstall the Webview Update and then restart the phone.

