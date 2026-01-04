Android users can now identify scam messages using Google’s Circle to Search: Here' how

Fraudsters are constantly refining their tactics, and text messages remain one of their most effective tools. Now, Google has updated its Circle to Search feature on Android, aimed at helping users quickly identify scam texts before any damage is done.

Scam texts are getting harder to spot From fake bank alerts to messages claiming there is an urgent problem with an online account, scam texts are designed to create panic. The goal is simple. Trick users into clicking a link, entering personal details and handing over sensitive information.

While many people are aware of common warning signs, scammers are becoming more convincing. Some messages closely resemble legitimate communications, making it difficult to judge their authenticity at a glance.

Google adds scam detection to Circle to Search To tackle this growing problem, Google has updated Circle to Search on Android devices. The feature allows users to analyse suspicious messages without interacting with them directly.

Instead of clicking links or replying to the sender, users can invoke Circle to Search by long-pressing the home button or navigation bar. This brings up the tool instantly over whatever is on the screen.

How circling the text helps Once Circle to Search is active, users simply draw a circle around the suspicious message. Google’s system then analyses the text using a mix of artificial intelligence and publicly available online information.

Within moments, users receive an assessment explaining whether the message is likely to be a scam. The results also outline the red flags that triggered the warning, helping people recognise similar threats in the future.

Learning to protect yourself Beyond identifying individual scam messages, the feature is designed to educate users. By highlighting common tactics used by fraudsters, it helps build long-term awareness and confidence when dealing with unexpected texts.

Google Lens as an alternative For Android users who do not have access to Circle to Search, Google Lens offers a similar approach. By analysing screenshots or images of messages, Lens can also provide context and warnings about potential scams.