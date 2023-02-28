Android users can now zoom font size on Chrome by up to 300%1 min read . 03:13 AM IST
- The enhanced feature is not yet available to all the Chrome users, but they can download the Chrome beta on a phone or a tablet
Technology giant Google has introduced a new zoom feature on Chrome page for Android devices. Users of Android devices can increase ‘zoom’ by up to 300% on Chrome page to make mobile version of web more accessible.
The enhanced feature is not yet available to all the Chrome users, but they can download the Chrome beta on a phone or a tablet.
The new feature will help users swiftly manage the content on Chrome.
With the improved feature, user can increase the text size, images, videos, and interactive controls on mobile web pages by up to 300% while preserving their original formatting, said a report by The Verge.
Users can enable the feature by tapping the three dots on the top right corner of the browser and then go to settings > accessibility, and then users can adjust the zoom level as per their requirement.
The preference selected by the users will be saved by the Google for all the sites.
Google is also rolling out a couple of other updates, including a new freehand annotation feature for Google Drive on Android. This feature will let users use their finger or stylus to write on top of PDFs or highlight important text, said the report by The Verge.
The technology company is also offering noise cancellation feature during Google Meet calls on more Android devices.