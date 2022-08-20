Android users, remove these malicious apps from your phone now!2 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 09:13 AM IST
- With more than 2 million downloads, these Android apps can disguise themselves as settings apps.
IT security researcher Bitdefender has detected 35 malware apps on Google Play Store that can infect a user’s phone. With more than 2 million downloads, these apps disguise themselves as settings apps. Once installed on a device, these apps start showing ads on users’ phones. They also undertake actions like creating shortcuts, showing multiple notifications and even blocking other app’s windows.