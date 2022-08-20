Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  Android users, remove these malicious apps from your phone now!

Android users, remove these malicious apps from your phone now!

Google has removed some of these Android apps from Play Store
2 min read . 09:13 AM ISTLivemint

  • With more than 2 million downloads, these Android apps can disguise themselves as settings apps.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

IT security researcher Bitdefender has detected 35 malware apps on Google Play Store that can infect a user’s phone. With more than 2 million downloads, these apps disguise themselves as settings apps. Once installed on a device, these apps start showing ads on users’ phones. They also undertake actions like creating shortcuts, showing multiple notifications and even blocking other app’s windows.

IT security researcher Bitdefender has detected 35 malware apps on Google Play Store that can infect a user’s phone. With more than 2 million downloads, these apps disguise themselves as settings apps. Once installed on a device, these apps start showing ads on users’ phones. They also undertake actions like creating shortcuts, showing multiple notifications and even blocking other app’s windows.

What makes them more dangerous is that these apps can change their name and icons themselves, making them more difficult to detect.

What makes them more dangerous is that these apps can change their name and icons themselves, making them more difficult to detect.

Google has reportedly removed many of these apps from the Google Play Store. In case a user is still using them, he/she must delete these apps from their smartphones right away.

Google has reportedly removed many of these apps from the Google Play Store. In case a user is still using them, he/she must delete these apps from their smartphones right away.

Here’s the list of malicious apps

Here’s the list of malicious apps

According to the report, these malware Android applications have been downloaded on 2 million devices- with download counts ranging from 10,000 to 100,000.

According to the report, these malware Android applications have been downloaded on 2 million devices- with download counts ranging from 10,000 to 100,000.

Some of these apps having about 1,00,000 downloads each are:

Some of these apps having about 1,00,000 downloads each are:

Walls light – Wallpapers Pack (gb.packlivewalls.fournatewren)

Walls light – Wallpapers Pack (gb.packlivewalls.fournatewren)

Big Emoji – Keyboard 5.0 (gb.blindthirty.funkeyfour)

Big Emoji – Keyboard 5.0 (gb.blindthirty.funkeyfour)

Grand Wallpapers – 3D Backdrops 2.0 (gb.convenientsoftfiftyreal.threeborder)

Grand Wallpapers – 3D Backdrops 2.0 (gb.convenientsoftfiftyreal.threeborder)

Engine Wallpapers (gb.helectronsoftforty.comlivefour)

Engine Wallpapers (gb.helectronsoftforty.comlivefour)

Stock Wallpapers (gb.fiftysubstantiated.wallsfour)

Stock Wallpapers (gb.fiftysubstantiated.wallsfour)

EffectMania – Photo Editor 2.0 (gb.actualfifty.sevenelegantvideo)

EffectMania – Photo Editor 2.0 (gb.actualfifty.sevenelegantvideo)

Art Filter – Deep Photoeffect 2.0 (gb.crediblefifty.editconvincingeight)

Art Filter – Deep Photoeffect 2.0 (gb.crediblefifty.editconvincingeight)

Fast Emoji Keyboard APK (de.eightylamocenko.editioneights)

Fast Emoji Keyboard APK (de.eightylamocenko.editioneights)

Create Sticker for Whatsapp 2.0 (gb.convincingmomentumeightyverified.realgamequicksix)

Create Sticker for Whatsapp 2.0 (gb.convincingmomentumeightyverified.realgamequicksix)

Math Solver – Camera Helper 2.0 (gb.labcamerathirty.mathcamera)

Math Solver – Camera Helper 2.0 (gb.labcamerathirty.mathcamera)

Photopix Effects – Art Filter 2.0 (gb.mega.sixtyeffectcameravideo)

Photopix Effects – Art Filter 2.0 (gb.mega.sixtyeffectcameravideo)

Led Theme – Colorful Keyboard 2.0 (gb.theme.twentythreetheme)

Led Theme – Colorful Keyboard 2.0 (gb.theme.twentythreetheme)

Animated Sticker Master 1.0 (am.asm.master)

Animated Sticker Master 1.0 (am.asm.master)

Sleep Sounds 1.0 (com.voice.sleep.sounds)

Sleep Sounds 1.0 (com.voice.sleep.sounds)

Personality Charging Show 1.0 (com.charging.show)

Personality Charging Show 1.0 (com.charging.show)

Image Warp Camera

Image Warp Camera

GPS Location Finder (smart.ggps.lockakt)

GPS Location Finder (smart.ggps.lockakt)

As mentioned above, Google has removed most of these apps from the Play Store. However, they are still available on multiple third-party app stores like APKSOS, APKAIO, APKCombo, APKPure, and APKsfull.

As mentioned above, Google has removed most of these apps from the Play Store. However, they are still available on multiple third-party app stores like APKSOS, APKAIO, APKCombo, APKPure, and APKsfull.

How to protect your Android phone from such apps

How to protect your Android phone from such apps

Taking a few preventative measures can avoid Android users falling victim to such malicious apps.

Taking a few preventative measures can avoid Android users falling victim to such malicious apps.

- Look for app permissions before downloading

- Look for app permissions before downloading

- Check the user ratings of the app

- Check the user ratings of the app

- Always run the ;latest version of Android on your phone

- Always run the ;latest version of Android on your phone

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.