OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  Android users will soon be able to change language within the app
Listen to this article

Meta-owned social messaging platform is bringing app language setting to some Android users. As reported by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.19.10 is allowing users to change the app language within WhatsApp settings. For the unaware, WaBetaInfo is the platform that tracks new and upcoming features of WhatsApp.

“WhatsApp is releasing the ability to change the app language from WhatsApp Settings and the welcome screen is available to some beta testers and, as always, more activations are planned over the coming weeks", the report says. Additionally, users will be able to change the app language every time you reinstall WhatsApp since there is a redesigned welcome screen, the report adds.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has released a new beta update for Apple devices. The iOS 22.18.0.72 beta update brings a new group chat layout. According to WaBetaInfo, the new layout replaces the ‘forum-like discussion layout’ in WhatsApp group chats.

At present, WhatsApp users can not see the profile pictures of other participants in the group chats. But with the new update, the instant messaging app will bring the ability to see profile pictures of the participants and conversation continues in a “forum-like" layout.

The feature is already available in other social messaging apps like Telegram, Skype and Slack. Once rolled out to WhatsApp, it will allow group members to identify who has sent a message in the group by looking at their profile picture. The feature will be helpful when you are added to a large group where you are not familiar with other members of the group.

“This feature is under development so we don’t know when WhatsApp is going to release the changes to people," the report says.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout