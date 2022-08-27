Android users will soon be able to change language within the app1 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 10:58 AM IST
- WhatsApp users will be able to change the app language every time you reinstall WhatsApp
Listen to this article
Meta-owned social messaging platform is bringing app language setting to some Android users. As reported by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.19.10 is allowing users to change the app language within WhatsApp settings. For the unaware, WaBetaInfo is the platform that tracks new and upcoming features of WhatsApp.