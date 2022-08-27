Meta-owned social messaging platform is bringing app language setting to some Android users. As reported by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.19.10 is allowing users to change the app language within WhatsApp settings. For the unaware, WaBetaInfo is the platform that tracks new and upcoming features of WhatsApp.

“WhatsApp is releasing the ability to change the app language from WhatsApp Settings and the welcome screen is available to some beta testers and, as always, more activations are planned over the coming weeks", the report says. Additionally, users will be able to change the app language every time you reinstall WhatsApp since there is a redesigned welcome screen, the report adds.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has released a new beta update for Apple devices. The iOS 22.18.0.72 beta update brings a new group chat layout. According to WaBetaInfo, the new layout replaces the ‘forum-like discussion layout’ in WhatsApp group chats.

At present, WhatsApp users can not see the profile pictures of other participants in the group chats. But with the new update, the instant messaging app will bring the ability to see profile pictures of the participants and conversation continues in a “forum-like" layout.

The feature is already available in other social messaging apps like Telegram, Skype and Slack. Once rolled out to WhatsApp, it will allow group members to identify who has sent a message in the group by looking at their profile picture. The feature will be helpful when you are added to a large group where you are not familiar with other members of the group.

“This feature is under development so we don’t know when WhatsApp is going to release the changes to people," the report says.