Angry Birds Classic to fly away from Google Play Store, to get a new avatar
- Developers of the game shifted their focus towards newer games in recent years, with a freemium model that offers microtransactions for revenue. The game can currently be accessed under the name Rovio Classics: AB on the Indian Play Store for ₹95. Rovio has also released several free spinoffs of Angry Birds, such as Angry Birds Star Wars and Angry Birds Rio, and a sequel to the original game, Angry Birds 2.
The iconic mobile game, Angry Birds, is undergoing some updates as the classic version is set to be removed from Google Play store. However, the game will still be accessible on the App Store with a new name.
