Annoyed by bulk group notifications? WhatsApp may soon have a solution

Annoyed by bulk group notifications? WhatsApp may soon have a solution

2 min read . 03:42 PM ISTLivemint
Reportedly, the automatic trigger will apply to groups which have already crossed the 256-member limit at the time of user joining any specific group.

  • As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp released its beta version 2.22.23.9. This version comes with a new feature where groups with over 256 participants are automatically muted by default. Reportedly, the automatic trigger will apply to groups which have already crossed the 256-member limit at the time of user joining any specific group.

WhatsApp, a Meta owned instant messaging platform, has become a common social media app. It has always been innovating. As per a report, WhatsApp is now testing a beta version for the reduction of notification overload on user accounts by automatically muting the group notification alerts which exceed a certain number of members and categorically, could be a large group. To recall, the instant messaging app has recently increased its group chat participants limit from 256 to 1,024 members to bring more business and make the platform popular for official works. The move of reducing the notification overload could be a move to help the recent development.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp released its beta version 2.22.23.9. This version comes with a new feature where groups with over 256 participants are automatically muted by default. Reportedly, the automatic trigger will apply to groups which have already crossed the 256-member limit at the time of user joining any specific group. Moreover, the Meta owned platform will also automatically mute groups after they welcome their 257th participant.

Notably, if any user wants to continue to receive messages from large WhatsApp groups may manually choose to do so by long-pressing the group chat from the chat listing menu and selecting the unmute option, as per the report.

Moreover, the report suggests that a notification would automatically show on the account’s group chat screen and it will alert the user that the group has automatically been muted.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly releasing the Do Not Disturb mode support for missed calls. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is rolling out to some beta testers via the WhatsApp beta available within the Play Store.

The report also shares a screenshot of how the feature will look like. Once rolled out, users will see a new label “Silenced by Do Not Disturb" in the calls list. The report adds that this information will only be available for the receiver. The caller will not know that you missed the call due to the do not disturb mode enabled on your phone, it says.

