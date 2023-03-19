Google laid off 6% of its total workforce in January this year. As per a report by CNBC, the company may not pay its e-staffers for paid maternity and medical leave. According to the report, more than 100 laid off Google employees have formed a group called ‘Laid off on Leave.’

The group includes people who were on maternity leave, baby bonding leave, caregiver’s leave, medical leave and personal leave at the time of layoff. They are collectively asking the organization to pay them for the pre-approved weeks and months leave before the layoff.

The laid off employees have sent letters to Google executives, including CEO Sundar Pichai and Chief People Officer Fiona Cicconi on three separate occasions. The most recent was sent on March 9. None of the letters have received a response though.

Meanwhile, Google employees have written an open letter to Pichai, demanding better handling of layoffs. The letter has been signed by more than 1,400 workers.

“The impacts of Alphabet's decision to reduce its workforce are global. Nowhere have workers' voices adequately been considered, and we know that as workers we are stronger together than alone. We are thus coming together across the world to be heard," said the letter.

In the letter, Google employees have listed five ‘asks’. These are

1) Freeze all new hires during the layoff process. First ask for voluntary redundancies and voluntary working time reduction before compulsory layoffs. Allow for employee 'swaps' to further avoid compulsory redundancies.

2) Grant priority rehire to any Alphabet employees that have been recently laid off. Prioritize internal transfer options, prioritized access to jobs without the need to re-interview and agree to a fair severance package.

3) Protect our co-workers from countries with active conflicts or humanitarian crises (such as Ukraine, Russia, etc). Do not terminate employment when it would adversely affect visas, which could require workers to return to unsafe or unstable countries. Provide extra support to these and workers at risk of residence permit loss: help with job searches—internal and external—and provide adequate gardening leave.

4) Respect scheduled leaves (Maternity, Baby Bonding, Carer's and Bereavement) and do not give notice until the leave is finished. Workers given notice will be notified in-person and will be given the opportunity to say good-bye to their coworkers.

5) Ensure there will be no discriminatory effects based on sex, gender identity, gender expression, age, sexual orientation, racial or ethnic identity, caste, veteran status, religion, and disability.

The letter ends by stating: “Our company has long touted its commitment to doing right by its users and workers, and these commitments will show Alphabet adhering to the final line of its Code of Conduct: Don't Be Evil. We know this is within your means and your ability to accomplish."