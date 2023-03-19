Another bad news for laid off Google employees, may not get paid for approved maternity or medical leave2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 06:24 PM IST
- More than 100 laid off Google employees have formed a group called ‘Laid off on Leave.’ It includes people who were on maternity leave, baby bonding leave, caregiver’s leave, medical leave and personal leave at the time of layoff.
Google laid off 6% of its total workforce in January this year. As per a report by CNBC, the company may not pay its e-staffers for paid maternity and medical leave. According to the report, more than 100 laid off Google employees have formed a group called ‘Laid off on Leave.’
