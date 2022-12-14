Another electric scooter caught on fire; no injuries reported

With the rise in popularity of electric vehicles across the world, a few cases of these vehicles catching fire have been reported as well. Now, another electric scooter has caught fire near Samalkha, South West Delhi. The owner of the vehicle managed to douse the fire at the right time and there were no injuries.
Siddharth Zarabi, a verified Twitter user and Managing Editor at Business Today Television, shared a video on the microblogging platform showing an electric scooter heated up and was about to catch fire. As seen in the video, the owner of the scooter managed to put out the fire on time and no injuries were spotted.
The series of fires triggered concerns about the safety of electric vehicles and whether Indian e-scooter makers have rushed their products, with parts imported from China, to the market without adequate quality and safety checks to test whether the batteries could weather the harsh local conditions, including soaring summer temperatures and potholed roads.
To address the issue, the Centre government has earlier served a show-cause notice to all electric vehicle manufacturers in India whose vehicles caught fire recently. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari informed the Lok Sabha that a notice has been sent to all concerned EV makers to reply to the notice or face action. The notices, served by ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to the concerned CEOs and MDs, were served after a panel submitted its report on the recent EV fire incidents in India which also claimed several lines.
This notice seeked answers from the EV manufacturers why they should not be penalised for the EV fire incidents caused due to manufacturing defects of batteries. Failing to give a satisfactory reply, the Centre would take action against the EV makers found accountable.
As per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) had been asked to probe the circumstances that led to the incident and also suggest remedial measures, reported by PTI.
The ministry in a letter had asked to share the findings along with the remedial measures for improving and preventing such incidents in the future.
