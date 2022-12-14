Another electric scooter caught on fire; no injuries reported

To address the issue, the Centre government has earlier served a show-cause notice to all electric vehicle manufacturers in India whose vehicles caught fire recently. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari informed the Lok Sabha that a notice has been sent to all concerned EV makers to reply to the notice or face action. The notices, served by ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to the concerned CEOs and MDs, were served after a panel submitted its report on the recent EV fire incidents in India which also claimed several lines.