Another Jio 5G phone surfaces in Geekbench: All details inside

The Jio Phone 5G has been recently spotted on Geekbench. A few of its specifications have been hinted ahead of the handset’s debut in India. As of now, there is no official communication on the launch date of this smartphone but its renders have surfaced on the web. It is expected that the the Snapdragon 480+ processor could power the Jio Phone 5G and it might run on Android 12, as per a listing on a benchmarking site.
The Jio Phone 5G has been recently spotted on Geekbench. A few of its specifications have been hinted ahead of the handset’s debut in India. As of now, there is no official communication on the launch date of this smartphone but its renders have surfaced on the web. It is expected that the the Snapdragon 480+ processor could power the Jio Phone 5G and it might run on Android 12, as per a listing on a benchmarking site.
Recently, a listing for a handset with the title “jio LS1654QB5" was spotted by MySmartPrice Geekbench. It hinted at a few of the major specifications of the smartphone which includes RAM, princess and the operating system.
Recently, a listing for a handset with the title “jio LS1654QB5" was spotted by MySmartPrice Geekbench. It hinted at a few of the major specifications of the smartphone which includes RAM, princess and the operating system.
Reportedly, the alleged Jio Phone 5G has been listed with a codename Holi which hints that the smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 480+ processor and might be paired with an Adreno 619 GPU.
Reportedly, the alleged Jio Phone 5G has been listed with a codename Holi which hints that the smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 480+ processor and might be paired with an Adreno 619 GPU.
Furthermore, the listing suggested that the Jio Phone scored 549 points in the single-core test and 1661 in the multi-core benchmark test. It is likely to run on Android 12 and might come with Jio PragatiOS, as per the reports.
Furthermore, the listing suggested that the Jio Phone scored 549 points in the single-core test and 1661 in the multi-core benchmark test. It is likely to run on Android 12 and might come with Jio PragatiOS, as per the reports.
Additionally, it is likely that the alleged upcoming device will feature 4GB RAM and sport a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected that this smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery supported by 18W charging.
Additionally, it is likely that the alleged upcoming device will feature 4GB RAM and sport a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected that this smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery supported by 18W charging.
Meanwhile, JioGamesCloud is available on the JioGames app on smartphones, web browsers, and the Jio Set Top Box. It was announced by the official Twitter handle of JioGames via a tweet. The cloud gaming service is currently available in beta for everyone.
Meanwhile, JioGamesCloud is available on the JioGames app on smartphones, web browsers, and the Jio Set Top Box. It was announced by the official Twitter handle of JioGames via a tweet. The cloud gaming service is currently available in beta for everyone.
“Weather updates - Fiery weekend ahead, thanks to cloud gaming #JioGamesCloud is available on the JioGames app on smartphones, web browsers, and the Jio Set Top Box. Have you tried it yet?", the tweet reads.
“Weather updates - Fiery weekend ahead, thanks to cloud gaming #JioGamesCloud is available on the JioGames app on smartphones, web browsers, and the Jio Set Top Box. Have you tried it yet?", the tweet reads.
To recall, the service was first announced at Reliance Jio Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2019. It is free for everyone and offers high-quality tiles like Saints Row: The Third, Saints Row IV, Kingdom Come Deliverance, Beholder, Deliver Us The Moon, Flashback, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (controller-only), Steel Rats, Victor Vran, Blacksad: Under the Skin and Garfield Kart Furious Racing.