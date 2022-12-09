Another Jio 5G phone surfaces in Geekbench: All details inside

The Jio Phone 5G has been recently spotted on Geekbench. A few of its specifications have been hinted ahead of the handset’s debut in India. As of now, there is no official communication on the launch date of this smartphone but its renders have surfaced on the web. It is expected that the the Snapdragon 480+ processor could power the Jio Phone 5G and it might run on Android 12, as per a listing on a benchmarking site.

