Anthropic brings Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Blender and more creative apps to Claude: here's how it works

Soon after launching a Microsoft 365 connector, Anthropic has upgraded its Claude AI assistant once again by adding support for a number of new connectors, including Adobe's Creative Cloud apps, Blender, Affinity and Autodesk, allowing users to execute complex creative tasks using simple natural language prompts.

Also Read | Anthropic takes on Copilot, brings Claude AI directly into Microsoft Word

The San Francisco-based AI startup says the move is aimed at making it easier for creative professionals to use Claude for creative work.

What can the new connectors do? In a blog post, Anthropic said the goal of these connectors is not to replace creative professionals but to remove friction from the process.

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“Claude can't replace taste or imagination, but it can open up new ways of working—faster and more ambitious ideation, a more expansive skill set, and the ability for creatives to take on larger-scale projects,” Anthropic wrote in a blog post.

The new connectors allow Claude to plug into platforms like Adobe Creative Cloud, Blender, Autodesk Fusion, Ableton, and others. The company says AI can ‘help shoulder the parts of the creative process that eat up time by handling repetitive tasks and eliminating manual toil.’

Rather than acting as a simple chatbot, Claude can now act as a digital assistant that actively manipulates project files, handles repetitive busywork, and translates data across multiple applications without manual handoffs.

What are Anthropic’s new Claude connectors? Anthropic has introduced a range of connectors that allow Claude to directly interact with popular creative and professional apps. Here’s a breakdown of each connector:

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Ableton: Anthropic says this connector grounds Claude’s responses in official documentation for Ableton Live and Push.

Affinity by Canva: Users can take advantage of this connector to automate repetitive production tasks, like batch image adjustments, layer renaming, and file exports, and even generate custom features directly within the app.

Autodesk Fusion: This connector allows designers and engineers to create and modify 3D models through natural conversations with Claude.

Blender: This integration gives users a natural-language interface to Blender’s Python API, making it easier to explore complex scenes, debug setups, and build custom tools.

Resolume Arena and Wire: VJs and live visual artists can take advantage of this connector to control Arena, Avenue, and Wire in real-time through natural language conversations with Claude during live performances and AV productions.

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SketchUp: This connector allows users to turn a simple conversation with Claude into a starting point for 3D modelling. Users can describe a room, furniture, or a site concept and then open it in SketchUp to refine it further.

Splice: The new extension allows music producers to search and access Splice’s catalog of royalty-free samples directly within Claude, making it easier to find the right sounds without leaving their current workflow.

50+ Adobe apps can now connect with Claude: Among the highlights of the new extensions is the “Adobe for creativity” connector, which the company says allows users to connect Claude to over 50 tools across apps like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, Lightroom, Express, and Firefly.

Instead of manually navigating through menus, users can upload images into Claude and ask the AI chatbot for specific edits like balancing the lighting, blurring the background, or even applying a specific crop.

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Adobe says the system intelligently decides which tools to use and in what sequence, removing the need to think through the workflow manually.

The company explains in its blog post that users can tap into the new connector to complete tasks like:

Photo Retouching: Users can drop in headshots and ask Claude to balance lighting, blur backgrounds, auto-straighten, and apply portrait crops.

Video Formatting: You can upload horizontal clips and instruct the AI to automatically resize and crop them for platforms like YouTube Shorts or Instagram Reels.

Social Asset Creation: The tool allows users to pull Express templates, update text and colors, and animate publish-ready posts with a few simple prompts.

Batch Editing: Users can batch process multiple photos inside Claude and then send the assets directly to Firefly Boards to organize and refine.

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Notably, Adobe says users will need to sign in with their Adobe accounts to unlock higher usage limits and access the full suite of tools within Claude.