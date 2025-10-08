Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei to visit India this week as Claude AI maker plans first office in Bengaluru

Anthropic has confirmed that the AI startup will be opening its first office in India in Bengaluru in early 2026. The company says its new office will be help it serve the ‘rapidly growing AI ecosystem’ and the demand for Claude AI in India.

The San-Francisco based company also confirmed that its CEO and co-founder Dario Amodei will be visiting India this week to ‘meet with public officials and enterprise partners’. Earlier reports have stated that the Anthropic CEO may also meet with PM Narendra Modi along with cabinet ministers.