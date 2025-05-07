Anthropic Claude now fuels genetic research and drug discovery, firm announces up to $20,000 in AI credits: How to apply

In order to provide a major boost to “high-impact scientific projects, especially with a focus on life sciences applications and biology, Anthropic has announced a major Science programme on Monday. According to the tech giant’s newsroom post, the projects that Anthropic picks will be supported with free application programming interface (API) credits.

It is noteworthy that the research initiative was announced after Anthropic rolled out its Research agent feature in Claude.

The AI company has highlighted that the AI for Science programme will be sponsored by the Anthropic public benefit corporation (PBC). As per the firm, the aim of this initiative is to help researchers in analysing complex data, provide hypotheses, design experiments and collate the results into meaningful insights with the help of generative AI.

Who can benefit from the programme? Scientists and researchers who are affiliated with a research-based institution are eligible to apply for the programme. To apply, the tech firm has given a detailed application form. After submitting the form, Anthropic will select the winning applicants.

The company stated that the selected entries for the research project will also receive “significant API credits” for the AI models of Anthropic. In monetary terms, this could be up to ₹17 lakhs (nearly $20,000). In order to get selected, it is believed that the researcher’s contribution to the subject matter and the potential impact of the study, along with AI’s ability, will matter.

Moreover, Anthropic also informed that all the applications will undergo a biosecurity assessment, which will ensure that the study does not raise any ethical concerns. It also mentioned that the programme supports the company’s aim to use AI to create and generate value to humanity.

Notably, the tech firm is also eyeing research studies that focus on analysing genetic data, understand and simplify biological systems, elevate drug discovery and boost agricultural productivity etc.