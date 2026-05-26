Anthropic co-founder urges for global oversight as AI threatens to displace human jobs 'at a very large scale'

Anthropic co-founder Christopher Olah has warned about ‘large scale’ job displacements owing to artificial intelligence in the coming years. The remarks by Olah came at a gathering at Vatican where Pope Leo XIV officially released his first encyclical on AI, titled Magnifica Humanitas and urged for artificial intelligence to be “disarmed” to protect humanity from its unchecked dangers.

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Olah warns of large scale job loss due to AI: During the event at Vatican, Olah said frontier AI labs like Anthropic operate under commercial and geopolitical pressures that can sometimes conflict with public safety.

“Every frontier AI lab, including Anthropic, operates inside a set of incentives and constraints that can sometimes conflict with doing the right thing,” Olah said during his speech.

The senior Anthropic executive also warned that there is a ‘real possibility’ that AI systems could begin replacing humans at a large scale.

“There is a real possibility that AI will displace human labor at a very large scale,” Olah warned. “If that happens, supporting those displaced will be a moral imperative of historic proportions.”

Olah compared the modern AI tools to fictional characters being brought to life.

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“If it helps, one way I sometimes describe this is that it's a little bit like bringing a fictional character to life,” he said. “And now we're entering an extraordinary world where those fictional characters speak to us, do work, have jobs.”

During his speech Olah also once again talked about the mysterious nature in which these AI systems works noting that researchers keep discovering behaviours inside models that even developers struggle to fully explain.

“I will be honest, we keep finding things that are mysterious, even unsettling,” he said.

The comments by Olah come at a time when there has been growing anxiety around AI replacing white-collar jobs with frontier AI labs like OpenAI, Anthropic and Google among others developing sophisticated AI systems that are capable of coding, research and handling tasks on behalf of users.

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Notably, this is not the first time that Anthropic has warned about the risks of artificial intelligence either. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has famously predicted that AI could lead to 50% white-collar jobs being cuts in the next one to five years.

Pope Leo on risks of AI:

Pope Leo signed Magnifica Humanitas on 15th May, 2026, exactly 135 years after his namesake Pope Leo XIII published Rerum Novarum, the foundational 1891 encyclical on labour rights during the Industrial Revolution.

During the address on Monday, Leo warned against the homogenising tendencies of artificial intelligence: the concentration of power in few hands, the erosion of cultural diversity, and the hubris of believing that human-made systems can substitute for deeper moral and spiritual truth

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“A society that guarantees employment to only a small fraction of the population, despite having a high level of technical development, risks exposing many to forced inactivity,” Pope wrote

“This creates a paradox of material progress and anthropological regression that undermines the foundations of a just and stable social peace,” he added

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in