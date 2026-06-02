Anthropic grants EU access to Mythos, the power AI that autonomously found 10,000 zero-day flaws

Anthropic is finally giving in to European Union's demands to allow the bloc access to its most advanced Mythos AI model. European Commission has confirmed that it had several ‘productive meetings’ with the San Francisco based AI startup regarding getting access to Mythos, CNBC reported.

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Notably, ever since Anthropic unveiled Mythos a couple of months ago there have been widespread concerns about the cybersecurity implications of the model. The company has so far refrained from releasing Mythos publicly due to some of these concerns, instead granting access to a select group of companies under its Project Glasswing initiative to help protect against cyberattacks.

EU to get access to Mythos: After months of demands of getting its hands on Mythos, EU is finally getting its hands on the powerful AI model.

EU tech sovereignty spokesperson Thomas Regnier told CNBC in an emailed statement, “We welcome the latest developments on potential future access,”

“Let’s not forget that Mythos is not one off, a new wave of powerful models are coming to the market… This is a shared challenge, and we are intensifying our discussions with like-minded partners, including the United States.” Regnier added

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Reportedly, EU had been having discussions with the US administration in the past week to secure access to Mythos after Anthropic told the commission it needed government permission to share the model.

US is said to be against sharing Mythos with foreign governments as a whole as it tries to maintain its dominance as the AI leader of the world.

Notably, EU has already secured access to OpenAI's GPT-5.5 Cyber model in May but the European commission had been holding meetins with Anthropic to get a hold of its most powerful model.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in