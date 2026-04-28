Anthropic is offering up to $400,000 for a new role that requires ‘significant travel’ and zero coding

While Anthropic has continued to warn about the impacts of AI on the job market, the company is itself looking to hire for a new role and is offering $400,000 in salary to find the right candidate. The new role is based out of San Francisco or New York, with a salary range of $320,000 to $400,000.

The high-paying position has already caught the attention of major Silicon Valley figures, including venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, who commented on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “When one thing becomes abundant and cheap, another thing becomes scarce and valuable.”

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Andreessen is likely highlighting how, as AI makes digital communication abundant and cheap with the flow of generative AI-backed text, in-person human connection and unedited live demonstrations become “scarce and valuable.”

What to know about Anthropic's new role? As per a Business Insider report, the hired candidate will be responsible for executing a wide range of events, from intimate, invite-only gatherings to large-scale conferences. The report notes that the job posting heavily emphasises live product demos, technical deep dives, and direct face-to-face conversations with academic audiences and policymakers.

Because the position revolves around taking Anthropic's message to the public, the company requires the candidate to be “comfortable with significant travel,” with the listing estimating that 30% to 40% of the job will be spent on the road.

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Qualifications and the application process: To land the role, applicants must submit a cover letter. In addition, Anthropic requires candidates to write a 200- to 400-word essay explicitly detailing why they want to work at the AI company.

The new position is reportedly among the most highly compensated in its department. For comparison, a similar enterprise-focused events role at Anthropic pays up to $320,000, while a Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) events role tops out at £200,000.

“We believe that the highest-impact AI research will be big science,” Anthropic wrote in the posting. “We view AI research as an empirical science, which has as much in common with physics and biology as with traditional efforts in computer science.”

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Notably, Anthropic had recently received $25 billion in funding from Amazon in addition to the $8 billion that the e-commerce giant has already invested. Meanwhile, the company also recently revealed that its rival Alphabet has also committed to investing up to $40 billion, including $10 billion in cash and $30 billion when the startup meets its performance targets.

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As per Forge Global, Anthropic's valuation has hit $1 trillion in the secondary markets, even surpassing OpenAI in the private market.

Anthropic's warnings on job market: The AI startup behind Claude and Claude Code has time and again warned about the impact of AI on the workforce, with CEO Dario Amodei famously stating that AI will lead to automating around 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs within the next five years.

“AI is increasingly matching the general cognitive profile of humans, which means it will also be good at the new jobs that would ordinarily be created in response to the old ones being automated. Another way to say it is that AI isn’t a substitute for specific human jobs but rather a general labour substitute for humans,” Amodei had written in an essay earlier in the year.

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